CPA wants 803 acres of khas land at token price

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 22: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has demanded 803 acres of khas land at a token price for building Bay Terminal, the country's biggest container terminal.

CPA has applied to the Prime Minister for providing the land at a token price.

As Chattogram district administration demanded Tk 3,600 crore for the land, CPA has been facing problem for quick implementation of the project, said CPA officials.

They said that handing over the land to CPA has been delayed for the last 8 years.

CPA officials said that the Land Minstry had directed the DC to hand over the land to the Shipping Ministry in June last year at a nominal price. But Chattogram DC asked the CPA to pay Tk 3,600 crore as the full price of the land. At a meeting with the stakeholders on Wednesday, CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan that implementation of the project was getting delayed.

The meeting was organised on the issue of a master plan framed by the consultants of the Bay Terminal.

CPA sources said that the preparation of the Development Project Proposal (DPP) will begin in the next month after finalisation of the Master Plan.

CPA Chairman expressed the hope that the construction of the container terminal would begin in February.

A draft Master plan of the Bay Terminal has been prepared by consultant firms, Kun Hwa Engineering, Consulting Company Limited and Daeyoung Engineering Company Limited. They were appointed as consultants for the project in April. The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) recently approved appointment of the consultants by the CPA.

The consultants would charge Tk 126.50 crore for preparing the design of the terminal the tender documents and related work.

The CPA took the project to reduce congestion at container terminals and boost the country's exports and imports. The Bay Terminal is expected to ensure 24-hour navigability at Chittagong Port with unrestrained ship movement at night and at the same time increase the port's handling capability of containers by 24 times. Officials said that the terminal would be built on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the Patenga coast in Chattogram, close to the port and Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ).

The Bay Terminal would be designed to three terminals, a 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, a 1,225-metre container terminal and a 830-metre container terminal. The Shipping Ministry decided to get a terminal built by the CPA and two others under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The PPP authority appointed Transaction Adviser for two terminals to be implemented under PPP.











