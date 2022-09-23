Medicine availability must be ensured to combat hypertension: Experts

As 21 per cent adults, 51 per cent of them women, in Bangladesh suffer from hypertension, medicines for the non-communicable disease ought to be made available at community clinics, health experts said at workshop on Wednesday.

As hypertension can silently damage different body parts, they also called for ensuring availability of sphygmomanometers for measuring blood pressure and medicines for treating hypertension in all the community clinics across the country.

The experts said that public awareness about hypertension should be raised side by side with improving the quality of healthcare services.

They said 51 per cent of women and 67 per cent of men are unaware that they have hypertension.

They shared the information at a two-day workshop for journalists, "Hypertension and Heart Health" hosted by PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) with the support from Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), at the conference room of Bangladesh Institute of Planners that ended on Wednesday. PROGGA is a research and advocacy organization. Thirty journalists from print, television and online media took part in the workshop.

When blood pressure increases to higher than the normal levels, 80/120mm it's high blood pressure or hypertension, experts said.

The normal blood pressure level of a healthy adult is 120/80 mm, they said.

If the blood pressure level of an adult soars to 140/90 mm or higher levels on two different days then it is considered that the person has developed hypertension, they said.

However, blood pressure could be more or even less for different age groups. In many cases, there are no specific warning signs or symptoms of hypertension. However, in some cases of hypertension, symptoms like morning headaches, nose-bleeding, irregular heartbeats, vision changes and buzzing in may occur in ears. If high blood pressure is not kept under control, there is a possibility of developing complications in some important organs of the body including heart and kidneys, they said.

Untreated hypertension can lead to chest pain or angina, heart attack, heart failure, irregular heartbeats, as well as stroke.

Quoting the 'Bangladesh non-communicable diseases (NCD) Steps Survey, 2018', they said that less than one in every seven person in the country has been able to keep their condition under control by taking medicines. According to the data of Global Burden of Disease Study (GBD) 2019, hypertension is one of the three major reasons for death and disability in Bangladesh.

Only 29 per cent of healthcare facilities have trained workers, says GBD.

Experts said that though government policy and plans treat the issue of controlling hypertension as matters of priority there is still no nationwide programme to treat hypertension.

The government has set the national target of reducing high blood pressure prevalence by 25 per cent by 2025, they said. They called for raising public awareness to adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent hypertension, by avoiding excessive salt intake, skipping fatty food, tobacco and alcohol, reducing excessive body weight and staying physically active.

Over 10 million people die each year from hypertension which is more than the death toll taken by all the communicable diseases combined, said experts.

Dr. Syed Mahfuzul Huq, National Professional Officer (NCD), World Health Organization Bangladesh; Professor Dr. Sohel Reza Choudhury, Head of Department of Epidemiology & Research, National Heart Foundation; Professor Dr. S M Mustafa Zaman, Department of Cardiology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU); Professor Dr. Malay Kanti Mridha, Director of Center for Non-Communicable Disease and Nutrition, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health; Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, Bangladesh Country Lead, GHAI; Zahirul Alam, Head of News and Current Affairs, NTV; Mortuza Haider Liton, Convenor, Anti tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA); Nadira Kiron and Mizan Chowdhury, Co-convenor, ATMA; Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman Bhuiyan, Project Manager, NHF RESOLVE Hypertension Control Program; and ABM Zubair, Executive Director, PROGGA took part in the discussions.















