Trial begins in money laundering case against PK Halder, 13 others

A Dhaka court on Thursday began the trial of a case against former managing director of NRB Global Bank Proshanta Kumar Halder, better known as PK Halder and 13 others in a case filed over laundering money abroad and amassing illegal wealth.

Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-10 recorded statement of the complainant and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury. The court also fixed October 13 for cross-examining the complainant.

On September 8, the same court framed charges against the 14 accused including PK Halder.

In the case, PK Halder and nine others were absent during the hearing. The other fugitive accused in the case are PK Halder's mother Lilabati Halder, Purnima Rani Halder, Uttam Kumar Mistry, Amitabh Adhikari, Pritish Kumar Halder, Rajib Som, Subrata Das, Ananga Mohan Roy, Swapan Kumar Mistry, Avantika Baral, Shankha Bepari, Sukumar Mridha and Anindita Mridha.

Four accused -- PK Halder's lawyer Sukumar Mridha, daughter Anindita Mridha, associate Abantika Baral and Cousin Shankha Bepari -- were arrested in connection with the case and they are now in custody.














