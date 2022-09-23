PM calls for global cooperation to overcome food, energy crisis caused by Russia-Ukraine war

NEW YORK, Sept 22: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed concern about financial and commercial challenges alongside food and energy crisis facing the developing countries in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as Russia-Ukraine war.

The Premier expressed this concern while Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum (WEF) Professor Klaus Schwab paid a courtesy call on her at her place of residence on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed reporters about Wednesday's activities of the Prime Minister on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Sheikh Hasina hoped that cooperation between Bangladesh and WEF will increase in the future in terms of dealing with these challenges, socio-economic development through information technology as well as dealing with the effects of climate change, and expanding trade.

Professor Schwab invited the prime minister to attend the WEF Summit in Davos next January, said Momen. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam was present during the briefing.

Besides, the Bangladesh premier held a bilateral meeting with Slovenian President Borut Pahor at bilateral booth at United Nations Headquarters. In the meeting, bilateral issues on cooperation between Bangladesh and Slovenia were discussed.

Later, another bilateral meeting with President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso was held at bilateral booth at UN Headquarters.

They discussed cooperation between Bangladesh and Ecuador.

Also on Wednesday, UN Under Secretary General at Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS) Rabab Fatima paid a courtesy call on the PM at the bilateral meeting room in her place of residence.

Sheikh Hasina expressed optimism that OHRLLS will play a more active role in helping the LDC and developing countries so that international financial institutions provides assistance without imposing strict conditions during the global crisis. Rabab Fatima invited the prime minister to participate in the LDC-5 Conference to be held in Doha in March 2023. At the end, Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs, Meta called on the Bangladesh premier at the bilateral meeting room in her place of residence.

The prime minister told him about the significant success achieved by Bangladesh in the information technology sector.

Potential aspects of cooperation between Bangladesh and Meta in the field of information technology were discussed at the meeting.

Praising achievements of the current government in building Digital Bangladesh, Nick Clegg pledged to provide Meta's full cooperation in the ongoing development of Internet-based business for the country's economic development. -UNB













