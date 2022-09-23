Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

1971 genocide by Pakistani military most heinous crimes in human history: Momen

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh genocide committed in 1971 by the Pakistani military is one of the most heinous crimes in human history and regretted that the Bangladesh genocide is yet to be recognised by the international community to the extent the genocide warrants.
"We do not know of another instance of such barbarism of such intensity and mayhem," Momen said while speaking at a virtual seminar as the chief guest. The Foreign Minister said on 25 March 1971 the Pakistan junta undertook the cruel and enormous mayhem of innocent civilian people of Bangladesh in order to suppress the nation's democratic aspirations by sheer force of fear and terror. He informed that Bangladesh declared 25 March as the Genocide Day and Bangladesh is working for getting the date recognized as the International Genocide Day by all the countries in the world.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momenn said 1971 has been the most significant year in the history of Bangladesh.
In one hand, Bangladesh achieved her independence in this very year, on the other hand, the nation experienced the ugliest chapter of brutality, atrocities, indiscriminate killing, raping, looting, and arson to achieve independence, he said, adding that the world witnessed genocide within three decades of the Second World War.
The High Commission for Bangladesh in Canada and the Bangabandhu Centre for Bangladesh Studies (BCBS) in Canada, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh, Genocide Studies Centre, University of Dhaka, Refugees Resilience Centre and Rotary Club Canada jointly organized the day-long seminar on remembering and recognition of the case of Bangladesh Genocide on 1971 at the Human Rights Museum, Winipeg, Canada on September 21.
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada and the Chief Patron of the BCBS in Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman and Dr Kawser Ahmed, Chief Coordinator of the BCBS, Canada, delivered introductory remarks.
Dr. Gregory Stanton of Genocide Watch delivered the keynote speech.
David C Newman, Rotarian and Peace-Builder and Canadian Patron of the BCBS, Dr. James Waller, Cohen Professor of the Holocaust and Genocide Studies of Keene State College, New Hampshire, USA, Dr. Adam Muller, Professor and Director of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Manitoba, spoke at the seminar.
In addition, Dr. John Adam of University of British Colombia, Vancouver, Canada, gave a verbal illustration of the Bangladesh Genocide which pictures the heinous crimes committed in Bangladesh in 1971.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mayor of Khulna completes 4 yrs
CPA wants 803 acres of khas land at token price
Medicine availability must be ensured to combat hypertension: Experts
Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils a book titled '50 Years of Bangladesh: A Tale of a Miracle'
Dengue death toll rises to 48
Trial begins in money laundering case against PK Halder, 13 others
PM calls for global cooperation to overcome food, energy crisis caused by Russia-Ukraine war
1971 genocide by Pakistani military most heinous crimes in human history: Momen


Latest News
Freedom fighter killed in Patuakhali road mishap
Bangladesh, Cambodia likely to sign FTA
US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats
Truck helper killed, driver injured in Rangpur road crash
Two youths held for raping SSC examinee in Jashore
School girl slaughtered after being raped, one held
Dhaka's air quality turns 'moderate' again
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals
Dollar crisis: Bangladesh Bank allows return of six banks' MDs
Political will and action are needed to prevent anti-microbial resistance: PM
Most Read News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine
Dollar crisis: Bangladesh Bank allows return of six banks' MDs
PM to give prize money, houses to SAFF champions
3 bodies fished out of Brahmaputra
Volunteer killed at Rohingya camp
PM invites US president to visit Bangladesh
Climate change impact on child rights
World must focus on Myanmar Bangladesh border tensions
Country’s medical services gain momentum with BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft