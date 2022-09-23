Video
Cotton USA celebrates 7th Cotton Day in BD

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Desk

For the seventh time Cotton USA celebrated Cotton Day in a grand way at Radisson Blu, in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Cotton Council International (CCI), the export promotion arm of the National Cotton Council of America, started observing Cotton Day in 2016 to celebrate the positive aspects of cotton as the preferred fibre for consumers, and the textile industry, says a press release.
Ali Arsalan, Managing Director of Atiya Consulting Ltd, and Bangladesh Representative of Cotton Council International, William Bettendorf, Director of South Asia CCI, Carl Peltzer, Cargill Cotton, Steve Dyer, Global Marketing Head of Louis Dreyfus Company, Jane Singer, Joerg Bauersachs, US Deputy Chief of Mission Helen LaFave and over 150 participants including Spinning and Textile Mill Owners, Executives, Garment Manufacturers, and International Brands and Retailers were present at the celebration. Topics presented on included Global Cotton Economic Outlook; USA Cotton Supply and Demand, and US Logistics as well as Case studies of proven benefits of Cotton USA, assisted by Cotton USA Solutions program
CCI South Asia Director William Bettendorff said, "We are thankful for the support of our Bangladeshi customers who have embraced the US Cotton Trust Protocol, bringing our (local Bangladeshi) membership to 81 mills & manufacturers! Globally we are at 900+"
Ali Arsalan, Managing Director of Bangladesh and Consultant of Cotton Council International, said, "as the US Cotton Trust Protocol continues to add leading Brands & Retailers, and existing members scale up, we look forward to the continued "demand pull" of US Cotton via the program. We are also excited to support our members via the complimentary Cotton USA Solutions program, to ensure they can achieve maximum profitability and efficiency, using US cotton!"
US Deputy Chief of Mission Helen LaFave said, "the $90 million grant for Climate Smart Cotton, to the US Cotton Trust Protocol demonstrates the United States' commitment to sustainable cotton production"


