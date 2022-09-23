Video
Home Business

DSE, CSE rebound on buying

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

After a two-day losing streak, stocks rebounded on Thursday as the investors resume buying pulling up lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 12.55 points or 0.19 per cent to 6,564. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained slightly by 0.37 points to 1,436. However, the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, eroded 9.14 points to finish at 2,365.
Turnover on the DSE  fell to Tk 16.66 billion, down s 7.90 per cent from than the previous day's tally of Tk 18.08       billion.
Of the 375 issues traded, 131 advanced, 78 declined and 166 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. Orion pharma became the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 1.95 billion changing hands.
ADN Telecom was the day's top gainer, soaring 10 per cent while Jute Spinners was the worst loser, losing 7.98 per cent.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 23 points to 19,342 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose gaining 13 points to 11,594.
Of the issues traded, 94 advanced, 60 declined and 107 remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 35.38 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 995 million.


