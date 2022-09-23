India's leading healthcare firm enters Bangladesh

Aster DM Healthcare Limited has announced its entry into the Bangladesh market with Aster Pharmacy division. Aster Pharmacy will be operated by GD Assist in Bangladesh, reports India's financial newspaper Business Standard.

Through this franchise agreement Aster DM Healthcare and GD Assist Limited aims to bring Aster Pharmacy's quality care products in the segments of Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Baby care, Skin Care, Home Healthcare etc. to serve the healthcare needs of the local population in Bangladesh.

Aster DM Healthcare is a publicly traded Indian conglomerate health care provider founded in 1987 and is registered in India. Aster DM Healthcare currently operates hospitals, diagnostic centres, medical centres and pharmacies.













