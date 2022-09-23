Video
Friday, 23 September, 2022
Business

Forex reserves slid to $36 billion on import payments

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves on Thursday slid to $36 billion due to high import payments against reduced export earnings, according to Bangladesh Bank website on Thursday.
Earlier on Wednesday the reserves stood at $36.98 billion, down from around $37 billion a day ago, according to the central bank. The country's reserves stood at $46.19 billion in September last year.
Exports grew 14 per cent to $3.9 billion and remittance flow rose 11.76 per cent to $2.09 billion.
The reserves slid after the central bank sold $70 million to several banks to facilitate them for clearing import bills.
The central bank has so far injected more than $3 billion into the market this financial year after supplying a record amount of $7.62 billion in the last fiscal year.
Imports surged to $5.86 billion in July this fiscal year, up 23.2% from a year prior.
Two years back on June 30 in 2020 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve crossed the US$36 billion-mark which was first time in history and after two years it fell to $36 billion.


