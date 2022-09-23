Forex reserves slid to $36 billion on import payments

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves on Thursday slid to $36 billion due to high import payments against reduced export earnings, according to Bangladesh Bank website on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday the reserves stood at $36.98 billion, down from around $37 billion a day ago, according to the central bank. The country's reserves stood at $46.19 billion in September last year.

Exports grew 14 per cent to $3.9 billion and remittance flow rose 11.76 per cent to $2.09 billion.

The reserves slid after the central bank sold $70 million to several banks to facilitate them for clearing import bills.

The central bank has so far injected more than $3 billion into the market this financial year after supplying a record amount of $7.62 billion in the last fiscal year.

Imports surged to $5.86 billion in July this fiscal year, up 23.2% from a year prior.

Two years back on June 30 in 2020 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve crossed the US$36 billion-mark which was first time in history and after two years it fell to $36 billion.











