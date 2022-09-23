MoU signed between SBAC Bank, ICAB on doc verification



South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) recently signed a MoU on Documents Verifications System (DVS) at the bank's head office, says a press release.Abdul KadirMolla, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Ziaur Rahman FCA, Independent Director of the Bank were present on the occasion.Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO (CC) of SBAC Bank and MdShahadat Hossain FCA, president of ICAB signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.Md. Nurul Azim, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad AsadulHaque, SEVP and Head of Treasury, Md.Mokaddess Ali, EVP and Company Secretary, Md. Abdul Mannan, EVP & Head of Credit, Asif Khan, EVP & Head Corporate Banking, MannanBapari (FCMA), SVP and CFO, Mohammad ShafiulAzam, SVP & Head of Cards, of SBAC Bank, Council Members of ICAB along with other senior officials of both the organization were present the signing ceremony.Under this agreement SBAC will get access to use Documents Verification System (DVS) for verifying the authenticity of audited financial statements of different entities.