

Sonali Bank signs agreement with One Bank

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim and One Bank Limited Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz singed in the agreement on behalf of the respective organization on 21th September, Wednesday at Hotel Purbani in Capital, says a press release.

Among others, Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, General Manager Subhash Chandra Das, One Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Jhon Sarkar, Additional Deputy Managing

Director A B M Saif Sarwar, Chief Financial Officer Parul Das and other high officials of both organizations were also present on the occasion.

Under this agreement, 'OK Wallet' customers will be able to withdraw and deposit money from their bank accounts maintaining with Sonali Bank through `OK Wallet'. Besides, OK Wallet distributors can deposit their cash in any branch of Sonali Bank Limited. Now `OK Wallet' customers will also be able to pay their fees and charges of various government and private organizations by using sonali payment gateway.











