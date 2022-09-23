Sonali Bank signs agreement with One Bank

Video
Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Desk

Sonali Bank Ltd signed an aggrment with One Bank Ltd to use its mobile finacial service 'OK Wallet' to integrate into Sonali Payment Gateway by launching of link account service with Sonali Bank customer accounts.
Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim and One Bank Limited Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz singed in the agreement on behalf of the respective organization on 21th September, Wednesday at Hotel Purbani in Capital, says a press release.
Among others, Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, General Manager Subhash Chandra Das, One Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Jhon Sarkar, Additional Deputy Managing
Director A B M Saif Sarwar, Chief Financial Officer Parul Das and other high officials of both organizations were also present on the occasion.
Under this agreement, 'OK Wallet' customers will be able to withdraw and deposit money from their bank accounts maintaining with Sonali Bank through `OK Wallet'. Besides, OK Wallet distributors can deposit their cash in any branch of Sonali Bank Limited. Now `OK Wallet' customers will also be able to pay their fees and charges of various government and private organizations by using sonali payment gateway.


