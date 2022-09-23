ONE Bank signs an MoU with CASHe Alliance Ltd



ONE Bank Limited recently signed an MoU with CASHe Alliance Limited for introducing digital lending. Under the MoU, ONE Bank will be able to offer a digital loan facility leveraging embedded lending technology of CASHe and OK Wallet platform, says a press release.Customers will also be able to avail 'Buy Now Pay Later' (BNPL) service and loan installment repayment feature through OK Wallet in a seamless manner.Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited Md. Monzur Mofiz and Chief Operating Officer of CASHe Alliance Limited Kazi Nasim Ahmed signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. The high officials of both the organizations were also present in the ceremony.