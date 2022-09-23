|
Bengal Meat with Tommy Miah relaunches 12 cooked meals
Recently Bengal meat has collaborated with the international celebrity chef Tommy Miah and relaunched 12 cooked meal items with a redefined and flavorful taste. All these 12 cooked meals are available from 22nd September at all Bengal Meat outlets and online (bengalmeat.com), says a press release.
These cooked meals will be ready in just 8 minutes in the oven or microwave. Beef, mutton or chicken - with the magical touch of Tommy Miah any dish will be ready in just 8 minutes.
Bengal Meat's relentless endeavor since its inception has been to deliver quality protein to people with confidence. Which will make peoples life a little easier and hassle-free. In 2020 Bengal Meat launched Heat-n-Eat cooked meal with restaurant taste to save cooking hassle and time.