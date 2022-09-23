Radisson Blu Ctg to celebrate International Tourism Day

Video
Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 22: Hotel Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View is going to organize a month-long buffet dinner with multinational food from September 27 on the occasion of International Tourism Day.
The 'Exchange Restaurant' of Radisson will provide authentic Arabian food on Saturdays and Wednesdays, Asian food on Sundays, seafood on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Italian food on Mondays and Fridays with more than 100 items. Radisson Blu Chittagong also provides special offers for room rent for domestic tourists.
Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brigadier General (Retd) Abu Saeed Mohammad Ali, Operation In-Charge Zamir Uddin Qureshi, Assistant Director Sarwar Alam Ratul, Parvez Chowdhury, Gazi Golam Mohiuddin and Public Relations Officer Rahfat Salman Abir gave this information in a press conference organized on Wednesday.
It was informed in the press conference that Radisson Blu launched the bakery last August. It has provided healthy and tasty breads, cookies, biscuits, cakes, pastries.
Buffet dinner can be enjoyed for BDT 3950+++. There is a special offer for designated cardholders.


