

CCCI, BSMRMU to create skilled human resources

Recently, a workshop titled 'Multi Stakeholder Co-Creation Session' was held at the university's Dhaka campus office where BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral (Retd) M Khaled Iqbal along with maritime experts, officials of concerned ministries, representatives of industries and educational institutions were present.

The MoU was signed as part of the workshop. On behalf of the CCCI, Director Engineer Iftekhar Hossain participated in the workshop and MoU signing ceremony.













CHATTOGRAM, Sept 22: The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote and accelerate higher education, research and "Academia-Industries Relationship" in the respective sectors with the aim of creating knowledge-based skilled human resources to build a sustainable blue economy.Recently, a workshop titled 'Multi Stakeholder Co-Creation Session' was held at the university's Dhaka campus office where BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral (Retd) M Khaled Iqbal along with maritime experts, officials of concerned ministries, representatives of industries and educational institutions were present.The MoU was signed as part of the workshop. On behalf of the CCCI, Director Engineer Iftekhar Hossain participated in the workshop and MoU signing ceremony.