Hotel Agrabad celebrates golden jubilee Saturday



CEO of Hotel Agrabad HM Hakim (2nd from left) speaking at a press conference at the hotel in the Chattograk port city on Thursday.

CEO of Hotel Agrabad HM Hakim Ali informed about the event at a press conference organized on the occasion of the hotel's 50th anniversary at the hotel on Thursday.

Hotel Agrabad AGM Hasanul Islam read out a written statement in the press conference.

Chittagong Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industries will organize a fashion show highlighting the art and culture of Chattogram.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahabub Ali will inaugurate the three-day event as the chief guest. Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Ashraf Uddin will be the special guest, the press conference was told.

Hakim Ali said 'The communication system of our country needs to be improved. Along with the development of roads, it is important to develop the aviation system. Especially if more international airlines conduct business in Bangladesh, the tourism system of our country will be developed.'













