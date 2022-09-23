StanChart , Pacific Motors launch auto loan

Video
Friday, 23 September, 2022
Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) recently signed an agreement with Pacific Motors Limited (Nissan Bangladesh) to launch an exclusive Auto Loan offer.
Clients of Pacific Motors Limited can now avail auto financing from the Bank at a preferential interest rate of 7.99% for loan amounts up to BDT 40 lakhs, says a press release.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Pacific Motors Limited (Nissan Bangladesh) was signed at the Pacific Motors Limited (Nissan Bangladesh) head office.
StanChart Mortgage and Auto Loan Head Md. Anwar Tauheed, StanChart Islamic Banking Director Asif Rahman and Pacific Motors Limited (Nissan Bangladesh), Deputy Director Farzana Khan were present.  
Customers interested in availing an Auto Loan or learning more about the Bank's auto financing facilities can contact their nearest Standard Chartered branch or call the 24-hour Client Care Centre at 16223.


