

JMI Group celebrates World Peace Day

On this occasion, on Wednesday morning, in a discussion meeting organized at the 'Abdus Salam' auditorium of the National Press Club, speakers highlighted the importance of observing the World Peace Day with the aim of creating public opinion to achieve happiness and peace for humanity regardless of caste, religion and color, says a press release.

Md. Abdur Razzaq, Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group was on the chair of the event. He said in his speech, "Due to Covid-19, an atmosphere of unrest was created in the whole world. Without overcoming that disaster, the war in Ukraine has started. Although, we are not the part of the war, but we are severely affected by it. The cost of container transportation for export-import goods rose up by 6-7 times in a period of four to five months. Besides, we have to settle the LC payment with more than Tk110 rate per US Dollar, whether we had opened the LC at TK86. Now, the businesses of our country are forced to incur huge loses at every moment. That's why, we want war to stop from this moment for world peace. Dialogue is the solution to all problems."

Associate Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies Department of Dhaka University Dr. Md. Touhidul Islam, and Chairman of Peace and Conflict Studies Department, Dhaka University Saifuddin Ahmed, both spoke as special guests at the discussion.

In the closing speech, JMI Group Chairman Md. Jabed Iqbal Pathan said, "Every member of the JMI family is committed to upholding the theme of the United Nations' Day of Peace. I think our efforts today are timely to combat racism."

JMI Group Deputy General Manager (Administration) Abdullah Al Faruki conducted the discussion program, while Director of NIPRO JMI Pharma Mostafizur Rahman Patwary, and Executive Director of NIPRO JMI Medical Limited Mr. Kunio (Kenny) Takamido spoke at the event.

Among others, the event was also attended by Director (Finance) of JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd Hiroshi Saito, Advisor of JMI Group (Administration) M A Razek, Chief Executive Officer of JMI Builders and Construction Md. Mohiuddin Ahmed, Executive Director of JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd Abhijit Paul, and General Manager (Human Resources) of JMI Group Mr. Mohammad Maswood Hassan.

After the end of the discussion program, Md. Abdur Razzaq, Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group announced the opening of the World Peace Day procession by flying balloons and releasing white pigeons in front of the Press Club. The procession started from the Press Club and ended at Doel Chattor of Dhaka University.

JMI Group is a pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing and marketing company established in joint investment with foreigners. Started in 1999, JMI Group currently has joint investments from Japan, South Korea, China, Turkey and Thailand. More than 8,000 employees are working in 42 companies under the JMI Group. NIPRO JMI is providing healthcare services at home and abroad by manufacturing and marketing various world class lifesaving medical equipments and medicines in the country. Besides the JMI Group has been importing and marketing LP Gas with a view to ensuring environment-friendly energy across the country.













