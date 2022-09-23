Norway, Swiss central banks hike rates to tame inflation

ZURICH, Sept 22: The Swiss and Norwegian central banks announced hefty interest rate hikes on Thursday as global monetary policymakers ramp up the battle against runaway inflation.

The moves follow big rate rises in Sweden and the United States this week and come ahead of another increase expected to be announced by the Bank of England on Thursday.

Norway's central bank raised its rate to its highest level since 2011 while the Swiss National Bank ended its negative-rate era.

The Swiss central bank raised its policy rate by 0.75 percentage points to 0.5 percent.

The SNB, which first pushed its rates down into negative territory in January 2015, said the move was needed to counter "the renewed rise in inflationary pressure and the spread of inflation to goods and services that have so far been less affected". -AFP













