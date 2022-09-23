China biggest player in Bangladesh energy transition

Ahead of the UN climate summit in Glasgow last year, Bangladesh pledged to produce 40% of its electricity from renewables by 2041. To meet this target, the country is shifting investments away from coal, oil and gas. The role of Chinese investments in Bangladesh in driving this transition will be key, experts have told The Third Pole.

The energy sector currently accounts for about 55% of Bangladesh's greenhouse gas emissions, followed by agriculture, forest and land use, waste and industrial processes. By 2030, the UN expects energy to account for more than 76% of Bangladesh's emissions.

Nasrul Hamid, minister for power, energy and mineral resources, told The Third Pole: "To produce 40% of [electricity] from renewable sources, we need huge investment. We need USD 80 to 100 billion [between 2030 and 2050]. We have started negotiating with China, Japan, the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank."

Siddique Zobayer, a sustainable energy expert at the Asian Development Bank, told The Third Pole: "China, currently Bangladesh's largest trading partner, is investing in most of the renewable projects."

To put Bangladesh on the path to a low-carbon future while ensuring energy security, Hamid said, the government is finalising an Integrated Energy-Power Sector Master Plan (IEPSMP) to replace its Power Sector Master Plan (PSMP). The government aims to finalise the plan by the end of this year, according to an official at the energy ministry who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Bangladesh currently has an installed power generation capacity of 22,482 MW. Gas accounts for 51% of this, followed by heavy fuel oil (28%), coal (8%), and high-speed diesel (6%). Hydropower and solar account for only 1% each.

Bangladesh's plan to generate 40% of its electricity from renewables by 2050 is divided into three phases: 2023 to 2030, 2030 to 2040, and 2040 to 2050. Mohammad Hossain, director-general of Power Cell (the part of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources responsible for reforming the power sector), told The Third Pole that in the first phase the proportion of electricity generated from gas will be 35% - a fall from the 70% target for 2020 set by the 2010 and 2016 PSMPs. Renewables will increase from about 2% to 10%.

The plan is a significant departure from the 2010 iteration of the Power Sector Master Plan, which planned for coal to provide 50% of Bangladesh's energy by 2030. Instead, under the new plan, coal will rise from 5% in 2020 to 10% by 2030.

The country has had iterations of the PSMP over the last four decades, always with cost of energy as the main consideration. Now, says Hossain, the IEPSMP will focus on energy security, economic efficiency, the environment, and safety. An official who spoke on the condition of anonymity described it as the "3E+S approach".

The 2016 PSMP had a target of generating 33,250 MW by 2030 from imported coal - 35% of the total generation planned. To achieve this, the government launched 13 coal-based power projects that increased the use of coal in power production by 63 times, compared with the previous PSMP.

Environmentalists warned that if the government were to generate power from all 13 plants, Bangladesh would emit an additional 115 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

Marking the first major departure in energy policy, in June 2021 the government scrapped 10 coal-fired power plant projects with a production capacity of 8,451 MW.

On the new energy plan, minister Hamid said: "We are reviewing the PSMP for two reasons. First, we need to keep our promise made at the UN [climate conference]. Second, we need fuel diversification as the indigenous sources of fuel [gas] are depleting."

-The Third Pole











