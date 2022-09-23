Video
Friday, 23 September, 2022
IFIC Bank distributes loans to 2500 small traders in a day

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244
Business Desk

Under the refinancing scheme of Bangladesh Bank (BB), IFIC Bank distributed loans to 2500 CMSME entrepreneurs across the country through all its shakha-uposhakha (branches and sub-branches), recently.
BB took the refinancing scheme to ensure credit facility at low interest and easy terms to the cottage, micro, small and medium industries- CMSME sector, hit by pandemic and related slowdown.
An inaugural programme titled 'Glorious Journey of CMSME Loan Refinancing Scheme Distribution' was held at the IFIC Tower located in Purana Paltan, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
This programme was officially inaugurated by BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder as the chief guest.
A. R. M. Nazmus Sakib, Director of IFIC Bank, presided over the event, in the presence of Managing Director and Chief Executive of IFIC Bank, Shah A Sarwar and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abu Farah Md. Nasser. Directors and senior officials of IFIC Bank, senior officials of Bangladesh Bank, various professionals and journalists were also present at the event.
The chief guest of the programme Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder gave special emphasis on the potential and contribution of the SME sector to the economy of Bangladesh.
He said that he was elated by the fact that IFIC Bank is the first to start distributing loans under this scheme announced by BB. He thanked all the officers of IFIC Bank, especiallythe managing director and the directors of the bank.
According to him, in the context of Bangladesh, the SME sector is the heart of the country. The Government and the BB have given special attention in strengthening the SME sector with the aim of creating more employment with less money.
Aside from that, maintaining economic balance in post Covid-19 pandemic is also an objective of the said scheme. Therefore, in his opinion, they have formed this loan refinancing scheme with very low interest and ease to boost the village-based economy.
In his speech, Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank said that, IFIC Bank has taken long-term steps with the support of Bangladesh Bank 10 years ago, today's program is a milestone in that step. IFIC Bank is implementing international best banking practices to suit the culture of Bangladesh with the aim of long-term sustainable development in the banking sector.
For this, he has expressed his sincere gratitude and thanks to Abdur Rouf Talukder, the visionary of this scheme, and the Governor of Bangladesh Bank. At the event, BB Governot Abdur Rouf directly handed over the loan documents to some customers of IFIC Bank.


