Local fish output rose four times in 12 years: Minister

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said local fish production in the country mainly through fish farming has increased four times over the last 12 years.

The minister made the disclosure at the 41st meeting of the Board of Governors of the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) held in the conference room of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock at secretariat on Wednesday.

He said that BFRI has so far developed breeding techniques and farming technology of 37 species of endangered indigenous fish through research and it is largely contributing to expansion of fish production. .

Of them, some 11 species of endangered native fish have been brought back in the last one year, he said, adding that a live gene bank has been established to conserve indigenous fish.

Member of the Board of Governors of BFRI and Member of Parliament Muhibur Rahman Manik, Vice Chairman of the Board and Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Dr Muhammad Yamin Chowdhury, Board Member Secretary and Director General of BFRI Yahya Mahmud attended the meeting.

Moreover Board Member and Director General of the Department of Fisheries Mahbubul Haque and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Acting Executive Chairman Dr Mian Sayeed Hassan were present, among others, on the occasion.













