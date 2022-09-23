Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Local fish output rose four times in 12 years: Minister

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Business Correspondent

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said local fish production in           the country mainly through fish farming has increased four times over the last 12 years.
The minister made the disclosure at the 41st meeting of the Board of Governors of the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) held in the conference room of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock at secretariat on Wednesday.
 He said that BFRI has so far developed breeding techniques and farming technology of 37 species of endangered indigenous fish through research and it is largely contributing to expansion of fish production. .
 Of them, some 11 species of endangered native fish have been brought back in the last one year, he said, adding that a live gene bank has been established to conserve indigenous fish.
 Member of the Board of Governors of BFRI and Member of Parliament Muhibur Rahman Manik, Vice Chairman of the Board and Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Dr Muhammad Yamin Chowdhury, Board Member Secretary and Director General of BFRI Yahya Mahmud attended the meeting.
Moreover Board Member and Director General of the Department of Fisheries Mahbubul Haque and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Acting Executive Chairman Dr Mian Sayeed Hassan were present, among others, on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, Japan, IFAD to bring small farmers closer to global markets
Cotton USA celebrates 7th Cotton Day in BD
NBR collected record Tk 8,733cr VAT in Aug
DSE, CSE rebound on buying
India's leading healthcare firm enters Bangladesh
Forex reserves slid to $36 billion on import payments
MoU signed between SBAC Bank, ICAB on doc verification
Sonali Bank signs agreement with One Bank


Latest News
Freedom fighter killed in Patuakhali road mishap
Bangladesh, Cambodia likely to sign FTA
US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats
Truck helper killed, driver injured in Rangpur road crash
Two youths held for raping SSC examinee in Jashore
School girl slaughtered after being raped, one held
Dhaka's air quality turns 'moderate' again
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals
Dollar crisis: Bangladesh Bank allows return of six banks' MDs
Political will and action are needed to prevent anti-microbial resistance: PM
Most Read News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine
Dollar crisis: Bangladesh Bank allows return of six banks' MDs
PM to give prize money, houses to SAFF champions
3 bodies fished out of Brahmaputra
Volunteer killed at Rohingya camp
PM invites US president to visit Bangladesh
Climate change impact on child rights
World must focus on Myanmar Bangladesh border tensions
Country’s medical services gain momentum with BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft