MBL launches full Islamic Banking branch

Published : Friday, 23 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Chairman Morshed Alam MP (5th from right) cuts a ribbon to inaugurate shariah-based complete

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) inaugurated shariah-based complete "Islamic Banking Branch" at Dilkusha in the capital on Thursday, says a press release.
Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP, opened the branch by cutting ribbon as the chief guest while Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the opening ceremony.
 A. S. M. Feroz Alam and Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairmen; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Mohammad Abdul Awal Directors of the bank and Maulana Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, Member of Shariah Supervisory Committee, spoke as special guests.
Engr. Md. Zahirul Islam Zahir, MD of Zee Fashion Ltd., Kazi Touhid Ul Alam, Director of Tafrid Cotton Mills Ltd., Md Zahangir Alam, MD of Saracen Corporation Ltd, Md. Asadur Rahman Khan and Moinul Islam Khokon, distinguished businessmen also spoke as the invited guests. Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank and invited guests, valued customers along with senior executives of the bank were present on the occasion. Mohammad Amir Hossain Sarkar, EVP and Head of Islamic Banking Branch gave his vote of thanks.
MBL Islamic Banking Branch is located at Monir Mansion (2nd floor), 18, Dilkusha C/A, Dhaka-1000.


