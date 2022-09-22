BNP-police clash in Munshiganj, cops among 80 injured

At least 80 people, including policemen, were injured in a clash between police and BNP men in Munshiganj on Wednesday.

BNP leaders and activists brought out a procession protesting the price hike of essentials in the country around 3:30pm.

The clash broken out when police obstructed BNP leaders and activists at Muktarpur Puraton Ferry Ghat in the upazila.

An hour later two more police contingents arrived at the spot and charged batons to disperse the BNP leaders and activists. Two journalists were injured in the clash.

BNP leaders claimed, the clash ensued when a police officer tore the banner of their programme. Police charged batons and fired rubber bullets at the crowd. The protestors hurled brick chips at the law enforcers in retaliation.

Munshiganj Jubo Dal District unit Member Secretary Masud Rana claimed that at least 60 BNP men were injured during the clash, many of them with bullet wounds.

Police claimed the BNP activists hurled brick chips at the police in a planned manner. Some 25 police personnel were injured in the attack.

Our Correspondent reports police charged baton and fired rubber bullets in the first 15 minutes to disperse the BNP leaders and activists. The agitated BNP men threw brick chips at police for about half an hour. At one stage some policemen jumped into the Dhaleshwari River to save themselves from the attack.

Munshiganj Sadar Thana Office-in-Charge Tarikuzzaman said, "We took position on both sides of the procession peacefully to ensure safety of the bystanders. But BNP men mounted an attack on us in a planned manner. We charged batons and fired rubber bullets in self-defence."

Additional Superintendent of Police Minhajul Islam and Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Tariquzzaman are also among the injured.

Quoting the Medical Officer of Munshiganj General Hospital Dr Shakhawat Hossain, our Correspondent said, "All the injured policemen took first aid at the hospital.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital source said some of the injured were admitted to the hospital.