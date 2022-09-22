Raushan writes to Quader to accept dumped leaders  

Ranga says 'Surprise is coming'

Raushan Ershad, the chief patron of Jatiya Party and leader of the opposition in the parliament, has sent a letter calling on GM Quader to include all the leaders and activists who

were exempted from the party, expelled and excluded from the committee.

In the letter sent to the JaPa Chairman, Raushan Ershad as the custodian of all powers of the Jatiya Party ordered the suspension of all the provisions of 'Sub-Section-1' of 'Article-20' of its constitution - by virtue of the power of the main patron, the special powers of the constitution and the provisions of Sub-Section-2 of Article-20 which are against the fundamental rights of the constitution.

The letter signed by Raushan Ershad on the pad of Jatiya Sangsad was sent to party Chairman GM Quader on Wednesday.

Amid this situation, former Jatiya Party (Japa) Secretary General and Jatiya Sangsad Opposition Chief Whip Mashiur Rahman Ranga MP has been removed from the post of Rangpur District Jatiya Party President and a new convening committee has been formed.

After being excluded from the committee, Ranga said, there is a surprise coming.

Party General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu announced the new committee on the instructions of party chairman GM Quader on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Mashiur Rahman Ranga, who was removed from the post of district Jatiya Party president, wished the new committee well and expressed hope that they will work to strengthen the party. Convenor of the newly formed committee congratulated brave freedom fighter Abul Masud Chowdhury Nantu and member secretary Abdur Razzak.

Asking about this on Wednesday afternoon, Ranga said that he has been in Jatiya Party for 27 years. No other team has done it before. He embraced and cherished the politics of the National Party with all his heart. He has been unfairly dismissed from all posts in the party without giving him any opportunity to defend himself.

He said, 'I wish that the National Party becomes more prosperous, organizationally strong. Many surprises are waiting ahead. But he did not say what surprise.

It is to be noted that, on Wednesday, it was informed from JaPa office department that the party chairman Golam Mohammad Quader MP has exempted Mashiur Rahman Ranga MP from all positions including party presidium member by virtue of the powers given in the party constitution.

Through this, from the grassroots to the top, expulsion and dismissal are being done without any kind of complaint or notice. This is constantly undermining the democratic rights of a political people. Indeed there is a historical context and rationale for the adoption of Article 70 of the Constitution. But Article 70 of the Constitution has nothing in common with the provisions stated in Article 1(1), Sub-section-2 and Sub-section-3 of the constitution of Jatiya Party.

HM Ershad's wife, Raushan pointed out that these powers have been suspended until the 10th National Conference is held in order to establish democracy in the party in accordance with the demands of millions of Japa leaders and activists.

It is said in the letter, it is already evident from the review of party activities, that many senior, experienced, responsible and tested leaders and workers of the party have been inactive and denied promotion in the past days.

By this, the party has been weakened and fragmented day by day. Due to the undemocratic atmosphere within the party, the leaders and workers are confused and the fear of losing their posts is spreading. As a result, there is a fear of party fragmentation again. In order to end this situation and to strengthen the party, Mashiur Rahman Rangan MP, former Member of Parliament Ziaul Haque Mridha, former MP Abdul Ghaffar Biswas have been included in the previous posts in the letter.

Raushan Ershad also said former minister and presidium member MA Sattar, former presidium member Prof Delwar Hossain Khan, Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui, Fakhruzzaman Jahangir, Kazi Mamunur Rashid, Prof Iqbal Hossain Raju, former advisor Mahbubul Alam Bachchu, former member of parliament and former vice chairman Nurul Islam Milon, former vice chairman Nurul Islam Nuru and all the leaders and activists who have been exempted, expelled and inactive across the country have been included in their previous positions after the issuance of this order.













