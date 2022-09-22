Video
Ritu Porna suffers head injury during victory parade

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Ritu Porna suffers head injury during victory parade

Ritu Porna suffers head injury during victory parade

Bangladesh women football team's defender Ritu Porna Chakma sustained head injury during the victory parade on an open-deck bus. The bus was carrying the winning team of tigresses and the SAFF
Women's Championship trophy after the grand reception at Dhaka airport today.
Ritu Porna was hit with an overhead banner while the bus was going under a foot-over bridge in the city's Banani area, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) media executive Khalid Mahmood Naomi told UNB.
She was given first aid immediately at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and got three stitches on her head.
She was later brought to the BFF camp, he added. "She is doing well now."
Bangladesh national women's team reached Dhaka around 1:50 pm today.
After completion of the airport formalities, the heroes of Bangladesh boarded a newly shaped and well decorated open deck BRTC bus at about 3:30 pm for the BFF office in Motijheel from the airport.
Along the way, they were greeted by thousands of supporters.
On Monday, Bangladesh defeated Nepal in the championship match, with Shamsunnahar scoring the game's first goal in the 13th minute. Krishna Rani Sarkar scored the final two goals for Bangladesh in the 42nd and 77th minutes, ensuring the nation's first SAFF Women's Championship title.
    -UNB


