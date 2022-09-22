PM orders to build house for Rupna Chakma

Video
Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday instructed the authorities concerned to build a house for Rupna Chakma, named herself as the best goalkeeper in the SAFF Women's Championship, 2022 and a proud member of Bangladesh Women Football Team, at her Rangamati home town.
The picture of Rupna Chakma's dilapidated house went viral on social media and caught the Prime Minister's attention from the US, where she is attending the UN General Assembly (UNGA).
Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim confirmed the matter and said, "She gave instructions from the US to build a house for Rupna's family."
Meanwhile, following their success Rangamati Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman visited Rupna and Ritu Porna's houses with sweets, fruits and flowers to greet their families for winning maiden SAFF Women's Championship which held in Nepal.
DC Mizanur Rahman said that he has already transmitted the instructions from the Prime Minister to the UNO.


