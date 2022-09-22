Rousing reception to darling team



The triumphant return of the champions to the city after lifting South Asia Football Federation (SAFF) women's trophy at Kathmandu in Nepal on Wednesday. The women in red and green were greeted with enthusiasm by a large crowd of people who followed the open-top bus as they were travelling from Hazral Shahjalal International Airport to the city heart. The picture taken from near the airport shows SAFF team captain Sabina holding aloft the trophy. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A 17 kilometere route from airport to BFF office at Motijheel were teeming with enthuistic fans. They waived, chanted slogans and showered flowers on the team riding an open-top bus along the way. It took almost six hours for the victorians to reach BFFoffice.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, welcomed Bangladesh Women's National Football Team and officials warmly on their arrival at the Airport. He congratulated the Tigress for their heroic result in the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in Nepal and welcomed the entire team with a garland of flowers and offered sweets and cake.

After the reception programme, the champion women started for BFF House with the trophy riding on a much wished open-top bus. The State Minister, officials from the Ministry, BFF Women's wing chief Mahfuza Akter Kiron, coaches and officials were also with the women on the bus.

In response to a post on the Facebook page of ace striker Sanjida Akhter, the roof of a BRTC bus was removed on Monday and prepared to fulfil the wish of the women.

After reaching the BFF House, the champions were received by the BFF President Kazi Salahuddin and his staff.

On the day, before boarding the Biman Bangladesh flight, team skipper Sabina said, "This is the best achievement of my career. It is not easy to express our feelings in any words. I am returning home with a win. I know that the people in the country are eagerly waiting for us. We are also eagerly waiting to reach home."

The women were excited throughout the entire flight. There were repeated announcements on the plane, heartiest congratulations to the Bangladesh women's team for winning the title. Immediately, the girls begin clapping and cheering.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-372 took off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu at 12:15pm (Nepal Standard Time). The airline authorities offered different kinds of sweets to the women during the flight. The fellow passengers even the cabin crews came and took selfies with the champions.

Striker Maria Manda was seen bust in a new job. She was making up her fellow Sanjida Akhter as an expert make-up artist. On the other hand, Maria Manda was heard talking to herself, "They know us by our names." It was a proud moment for a sportsperson.

The passengers were heard saying to others, "We are flying with the champions. They bring honour to us and made us proud." Everyone, even the foreigners came and congratulated the women on their success.

As the time to landing was coming nearer, the women's excitement to see the friends, loved ones and local people was getting more visible. The flight finally landed at Dhaka at 1:45pm (BST).

With the landing, the members of the SAFF winning women's football team burst into another round of excitement. The State Minister received the team with a flower garland and brought the women to the VIP lounge where they were offered cakes and sweets.

However, the pre-scheduled press conference at the airport was cancelled due to the crowd of journalists and many people.

Later, the team started for the BFF House.











