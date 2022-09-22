Video
Thursday, 22 September, 2022
China calls for 'ceasefire through dialogue' following Putin address on Ukraine

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

BEIJING, Sept 21: China called Wednesday for a "ceasefire through dialogue" and for all countries' "territorial integrity" to be respected following Russian President Vladimir Putin's address on Ukraine, in which he announced a partial military mobilisation.
"We call on the relevant parties to realise a ceasefire through dialogue and consultation, and find a solution that accommodates the legitimate security concerns of all parties as soon as possible," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing.
"We always maintain that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be abided by, the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of crises should be supported."    -AFP








