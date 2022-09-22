Govt to procure 1.65cr litres of soybean oil for TCB

The government will procure 1.65 crore litres of soybean oil for the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

The decision was taken on Wednesday at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Abdul Barik said the cabinet committee approved three procurement proposals of the TCB under the Commerce Ministry to procure 1.65 crore litres of Soybean oil with a cost of around Tk 305.25 crore.

TCB will procure 55 lakh litres of oil from Super Oil Refinery Ltd, 55 lakh litres from City Edible Oil Ltd Dhaka and another 55 lakh litres from Meghna Edible Oil Refinery Ltd. All the companies are based in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the government will buy a total of 90,000 tonnes of TSP and urea fertilizers from Morocco and Qatar. Out of this, TSP is 30,000 tonnes and urea is 60,000 tonnes. The cost of buying this amount of fertilizer is Tk 637.23 crore.

Abdul Barik said that in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs held under the chairmanship of the Finance Minister, two and 11 proposals were presented in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Procurement.

Out of this, two proposals were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and 10 proposals were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement. The total amount of money for approved proposals is estimated at Tk 1,903.87 crore.

Md. Abdul Barik said, through the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Ministry of Agriculture, approval has been given to import 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertilizer from Morocco's OCP, SA for Tk 221.53 crore.

He said, through the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industry, approval has been given to buy 30,000 tonnes of bagged prilled urea fertilizer in four lots at Tk 206.59 crore from Muntajat in Qatar.

Apart from this, in another proposal, the import of Tk 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer has been approved for Tk 209.10 crore in five lots from Muntajat in Qatar.

Besides, two bridges will be constructed over Ghorautra River at Kishoreganj and Brahmaputra River at Jamalpur Tk 398.13 crore be spent on this work. This work is being given to three local institutions.











