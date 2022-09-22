Video
Expressway Worker\'s Unrest

Allegation of non-payment of workers' wages by contractors, agents to be probed

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Expressway Worker's Unrest The authority of First Dhaka Elevated Expressway (FDEE) Company Ltd, the operator of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway Project, on Wednesday said action will be taken against sub-contractors and labour agents if they do not pay wages to workers and will investigate the recent workers unrest in the capital.
A statement of the Company disclosed this on Wednesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, a section of the workers working under the ongoing Dhaka Elevated Expressway project staged demonstrations at Tejgaon in the capital for three hours demanding arrears.
The FDEE is the main developer and managing company of Dhaka Elevated Expressway PPP Project.
The statement said a number of workers employed by our sub-contractors and their designated agents staged protests on Tuesday at our construction site in Tejgaon  over arrears of wages and certain working conditions. At one stage of the protest, the protesters vandalized and damaged the establishment. We sympathize with the demands of the workers.
It also said, "We have paid the subcontractor's bills on time. The sub-contractor also confirmed to us that they have paid all salaries to their three labour agents. Despite that, the truth of the matter is being verified whether there are any salary arrears."
"We have also come to know that some of the project managers misbehaved with the workers, which is a very serious allegation and we take it very seriously. We are investigating the truth of this sensitive issue. Based on the inquiry, we will ensure that those who committed this wrongful act are brought to justice immediately and the persecuted workers will get adequate compensation," The FDEE added.
The statement also mentioned that everyone in this project is law-abiding.


