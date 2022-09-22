Japan signs deal with UNHCR to provide $3.5m for Rohingyas living in camps

Japan will provide US$3.5 million (JPY 500m) to maintain access to critical and life-sustaining services for refugees living in the Cox's Bazar camps and on Bhasan Char.

The government of Japan and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, signed a partnership agreement on Wednesday to provide the protection support package, according to a Japanese Embassy release.

As per the agreement, UNHCR will continue its humanitarian response in the camps in Cox's Bazar and on Bhasan Char, focusing on providing key services, such as legal and community-based protection, access to health, hygiene and sanitation, nutrition support and core relief items.

"Japan was the first to support the humanitarian response on Bhasan Char, Its contribution has allowed UNHCR to strengthen local NGO work on the island, including providing protection and access to essential services," said Johannes Van Der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh, the release said.

"UNHCR is grateful for the support from the Japanese government and its people towards Rohingya refugees, and their solidarity with the government and people of Bangladesh hosting them," he said.

"Japan decided to provide assistance to this project, with the strong hope that it will improve the protection, healthcare and livelihood opportunities of the Rohingya population on Bhasan Char, and enhance their security in Cox's Bazar. As the Rohingya crisis has step into the sixth year, it is imperative to continue funding for better and dignified lives of refugees, while making every effort for the early repatriation to Myanmar," Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki said.

With the view that durable solutions of this crisis will be conducive to realizing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific region, Japan will stand by the Government and the people of Bangladesh in supporting the Rohingya response, said ITO.

Since August 2017, Japan has been a steadfast supporter of the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh, contributing over $170 million to UNHCR and other UN agencies and NGOs in Bangladesh, including through this new funding.











