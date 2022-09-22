Writ filed against Hilsa export to India

A writ petition was filed on Tuesday with the High Court challenging the legality of the government decision to export Hilsa fish to India or any other country.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Mahmudul Hasan filed the petition as public interest litigation (PIL) to the HC seeking its directive upon the government to stop exporting Hilsa.

In the petition, he said that the commerce ministry has approved export of Hilsa without considering its demand to the people of Bangladesh.

The petition also mentioned that Hilsa is the national fish of Bangladesh. But due to excessive price of the fish, the poor people and even the middle-class people cannot afford to buy it.