SC stays Selim’s bail, orders to surrender

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the four-week anticipatory bail granted by High Court to Laxmipur Model Union Parishad's chairman Selim Khan and ordered him to surrender before it by September 27.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for staying the operation of the HC order.

Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir appeared for Selim Khan while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during the hearing on the petition.

The High Court on September 14 granted the four-week anticipatory bail to Selim Khan in a case lodged over amassing illegal wealth.











