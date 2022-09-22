Two bikers killed in Barishal road crash

BARISHAL, Sept 21: Two young men on a bike were killed in a head-on collision with a speeding bus in the Nimtala area of Bakerganj upazila on Wedesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Nazmul Mallick,20, son of Nanna Mallick and resident of Santoshdi village of Charadi union, and Rabbi Gazi, 21, son of Jasim Gazi of the same village.

Nazmul was a first-year honors student of Government Brojomohun College in Barishal and Rabbi worked as a salesman for Bengal Biscuits. -UNB











