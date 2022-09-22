27 wards under DNCC, DSCC at risk of dengue spread

A total of 27 wards under Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) have become risky of spreading dengue recently as the menace of Aedes mosquito is on the peak in those areas.

The risky wards of DNCC are 13 including 1, 11, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 24, 28,33, 34, 35 and 39 while the wards of DSCC are 14 including 7, 8, 11,12,13,14,24,34,38,39,41,42,48 and 51.

The information was disclosed in a report of the joint monsoon survey conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the two city corporations.

DGHS Director (Disease Control) Dr Md Nazmul Islam presented the report in a press conference held at the conference room of the Directorate on Wednesday. -BSS











