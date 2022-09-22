Video
Volunteer killed at Rohingya camp

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 21: A volunteer guard at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya has been shot and hacked to death by a group of assailants.
The incident occurred at the H-51 Block of the Moynarghona-18 Rohingya camp at 3:30 am on Wednesday, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Faruk Ahmed of the Eighth Armed Police Battalion.
The victim was identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Jafar, a Rohingya man.
"Jafar and a few others were voluntarily guarding the entrance to the H-Block early on Wednesday when about 20-25 Rohingya criminals fired upon them from the direction of Camp-17," said ASP Faruk.
"At one point the criminals attacked Jafar with sharp weapons, injuring him on the head, shoulders, hands and legs. Once the criminals confirmed that Jafar was dead, they fled the scene."
The body was recovered from the scene and turned over to the Ukhiya Police Station, Faruk said.
    -bdnews24.com


