KISHOREGANJ, Sept 21: The bodies of three people, who went missing after a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river two days ago, were fished out on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Mia, 30, son of Kitab Ali of Tarpasha village, Md Sifat, 16, son of Abdus Samad, and Yeasin, 7, son of Monir Hossain of Mymensingh district. -UNB