12 fishermen rescued from Bay

Bangladesh Navy has rescued 12 fishermen who were floating in the Bay of Bengal for two days after the engine of their fishing trawler went out of order.

All the fishermen, hailing from Kutubdia, were handed over to the owner of the trawler.

Bangladesh Navy vessel 'Padma' rescued the fishermen on Tuesday, according to a press release from Bangladesh Navy.

The engine of the trawler named 'FB Gausul Azam' with the fishermen went out of order on Sunday near Kutubdia, it added.

The fishermen were also given first aid and food. -UNB













