PM’s call for ensuring child rights

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Prior toattending a UN session, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now on an official tour to the United Nations General Assembly- UNGA in New York, reaffirmed her pledge to work with the global community to establish child rights alongside ensuring their protection in Bangladesh.

Besides endorsing her statement wholeheartedly, we also deem it to be a reflection of her global observation for a child friendly society, dictated by a grave conscience of building a fair, equal and humanitarian society. We believe, the points she made in this regard is moved by a message of achieving larger goals and objectives of globalisation.

Unfortunately, like many other third world countries, children's basic rights to education, balance diet, health and nutrition, protection, participation, recreation, safe water, sanitation and hygiene are also largely ignored in Bangladesh.

In the last few years, for many people and their leaders, globalisation has become a scourge to be purged in favour of greater protectionism and unilateralism. This represents a sharp departure from the recent past, when globalisation was widely regarded as a positive force.

The vexed question is, what changed, and why?

The current iteration of child rights in Bangladesh is miles behind the international standard. Absence of institutional accountability, lack of coordination, systematic monitoring mechanism are major challenges for ensuring child rights in the country.

In our country, for many youngsters, childhood is a very different experience. Children have been neglected and manipulated throughout history. Hunger and homelessness are common occurrences, as are hazardous working conditions, high infant mortality, inadequate health care, and insufficient resources for basic education.

However, there is a long way to go before we can establish the right of children to express themselves freely, and to ensure that their views are given due weight in all matters affecting them. A few initiatives can be taken to make this happen. Establishing permanent structures both at national and local levels to consult with children when developing, implementing and monitoring laws, policies and programmes should be prioritised. Producing child-friendly, age-specific materials will support children in the process.

We believe, child marriage and child labour are main impediments to ensure child rights in the country. If these curses are not uprooted from the society, PM's global call for ensuring child rights will not only remain a far cry, country's commitment as a signatory to global child rights charter will be belied.

We believe, all the stakeholders related to protecting child rights need to redouble their efforts to translate Prime Minister's vision for a universally acclaimed child friendly society into action.



