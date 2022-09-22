Shut down illegal diagnostic centres

Dear Sir

According to the latest data of the Department of Health in Bangladesh there are about five thousand diagnostic centres in the country. But in many of these, extra money is being collected without following the government rules. Many of these diagnostic centres do not have any testing equipment or physicians and medical technologists. Collecting samples from patients in the name of test and making fake report using the name of a doctor is their business.



At different times in many diagnostic centres of the country, pathological test reports with expired chemical ingredients, reporting without tests, keeping contaminated blood in the laboratory, not having a license, extra fees from patients and various irregularities are found. Most of these diagnostic centers are running through fraud. Many do not have doctors or technicians. The owners of these diagnostic centres are running the business by pulling signboards and ignoring the rules and regulations.



These institutions do not have the necessary equipment. The opening of the diagnostic centre requires clearance from the Department of Narcotics Control, Environment, Department of Atomic Energy and Trade License, TIN and VAT Registration Certificate. But more than half of the diagnostic centres are operating without the approval of the Department of Health. Therefore, legal action should be taken against unauthorized and illegal organizations.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)