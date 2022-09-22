

Climate change impact on child rights



Therefore, only a community or some people cannot solve this problem. The Global Center All Adaptation was set up a few years ago with its headquarters in the Netherlands and has already become a major platform focusing on helping countries adapt to the adverse effects of climate change. But there have been biggest conflicts and vacillating about the consequence of that worldwide organization.



The climate crisis is creating a child's rights crisis of unprecedented proportions. While children's rights and opportunities have been increasing, nevertheless the quality of life and overall health and education of children has improved in recent decades, on the other hand, they are growing up in a world where they are exposed to an increasing number of threats, dangers, and risks. These hazards are not only harmful to their future life but also have the potential to undermine progress.



Climate change is the biggest threat to the world's children and youth. We know this based on what science has told us and the stories we've heard from around the world. The climate crisis is creating a child's rights crisis. It is creating a water crisis, a health crisis, an education crisis, a protection crisis, and a participation crisis. It is threatening children's very survival. In all these ways, it is infringing on children's rights as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.



Unfortunately, this is only the beginning. According to the IPCC, global greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 and reduced to zero by 2050 to avoid adverse impacts, but most countries are not on track to meet these goals. Can't we give children a livable planet through truly transformative action? Due to climate change, children are facing various challenges in their daily life. According to "Introducing the children's climate risk" report, 820 million children (over one-third of children globally) are currently highly exposed to heat waves. This is likely to worsen as global average temperatures rise and weather patterns become more erratic.



If I talk about the rights that children are being deprived of, to start with, water crisis. Flood, drought and severe weather related to climate change affect children's access to safe drinking water and sanitation. In the world, approximately more than 415 million children are living in areas of high or extremely high water vulnerability and where the risks of drought, groundwater table decline, water stress.



Moreover, the health crisis is widespread all over the world. About 26 percent of deaths among children under five are caused by modifiable environmental factors. Air pollution and environmental toxins are the biggest killers of children worldwide, and climate change exacerbates the myriad health risks children face. A study finds out, children under the age of five bear nearly 90 percent of the global burden of disease linked to climate change.



Every human being needs access to food security and a better quality of life. In the modern world, we are really shocked that we could not establish this. We know that food security is linked directly to climate change and also it's relevantly related with the nutrition. Children are not getting enough food due to exposure to crop damage. Because of which they are starving to death due to malnutrition.



Basic rights are different from each country to another country but there are no contrasting policies for humans. Children's rights are not isolated from this approach. In the world, maximum countries ensure child rights through their policy or special policy. Climate change has more impact on the earth. Every sector affects by climate change such as education, environment, economy, human rights, government policy, and so on. Environmental degradation affects children's ability to go to school, through its impact on health.



Every child deserves a habitable planet. Recently, the planet has become uninhabitable for humans due to climate change and most man-made problems. Between 1901 and 2010, global sea levels raised by 19 cm- an average of about 1.7 mm per year. Present decades the rate of sea level rise has been increasing; between 2006 and 2015, the sea level rose 3.6 mm per year. As a consequence of climate change, children lose their homes, educational institutions dazzle under the water, and an increase in water level by float in areas of the country, as a result, this problem ultimately affects on child rights sector closely.



Bangladesh is one of the countries that are under threat in the world. Due to climate change, Bangladesh is listed at number 15 in the report of countries where children are most at risk. So that is alarming for us. We need eye-catching steps in this sector so that we can save from these issues. States are the primary responsibility bearers of children's rights, and must comply with international legal obligations to which they are signatories.

The writer is a columnist and member of Social Research Group (SRG), Comilla University, Bangladesh











