

Country’s medical services gain momentum with BSMMU



This project was taken up in 2016 with a view to increasing BSMMU's capacity by providing treatment for general and complex diseases, establishing a "safety net hospital" through the modernisation of medical care and management, and ensuring the skill development of professionals.



Of the total cost of Taka 15.61 billion, South Korean government's Economic Development Cooperation Fund provided Taka 10 billion, while the Bangladesh government allocated Taka 3.3 billion and BSMMU contributed Taka 1.70 billion. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the hospital at BSMMU on September 13, 2018. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Super Specialized Hospital. She announced the inauguration of this hospital by connecting virtually from Ganabhaban on Wednesday (September 14) morning.



Through this, the people concerned think that there will be a revolutionary change in the medical system of the country. As a result, the dependency on going abroad for medical treatment will be reduced and at least 4 billion dollars in foreign exchange will be saved.



This Super Specialized Hospital will ensure highest quality of day and night medical treatment to its patients with the help of specialized doctor and technicians. Statistics say, at present most of the critical patients of our country go to foreign countries like India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Europe etc, as these are reputed for their better medical environment, treatment, and related facilities. Alternative to that, this Super Specialized Hospital will provide our patients with facilities of international standard at an affordable cost.



According to the BSMMU VC, one of the main reasons the hospital has been labelled as a super specialized hospital is that it will offer certain medical services that are not available at most general hospitals of the country, such as bone marrow and gene transplantation.



According to media reports, those concerned said that the 13-storey hospital has a two-storey basement. The 750-bed hospital has 14 state-of-the-art operation theatres, 100-bed ICU in various departments. The emergency department has 100 beds, VVIP cabins have six beds, VIP cabins have 22 beds and deluxe beds have 25 beds. Each center-based ward has eight beds. The hospital has all the latest diagnostic facilities including X-ray, MRI, CT-scan.



300 doctors and 1,200 health workers are expected to work in the super specialized hospital. 56 Korean consultants will work for two years along with Bangladeshi doctors in this hospital run through six specialized centers who will play a role in making the domestic manpower more efficient. Foreign and local specialized doctors and academics will attend the hospital for special medical consultancy and surgical operations. For smoother operations and management of the hospital, local physicians, doctors, medical staff, and administrative personnel are being trained by experts from Korea.



This super specialized hospital is being built under the initiative of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Skilled manpower is being recruited to run it smoothly. This hospital is being built so that the common people of this country do not have to go abroad for treatment. 5 to 8 thousand patients can receive services daily in the outpatient department of the hospital. A total of 1,500 manpower including 300 doctors have been appointed and are being employed to ensure quality services for them. In the meantime, advanced training has been given to doctors, nurses and officials in South Korea. 140 people will get more training. Through this, the horizons of better research and training will expand along with better medical services. Kidney and liver transplant facilities will be available in this hospital. For this purpose, special training has been arranged for 80 doctors, 30 nurses and 10 officials. 610 health workers will also be trained.



The hospital will operate through 6 specialized centers. If the program starts, 6 Korean engineers and 50 Korean specialist doctors will be employed in these centers for 2 years. They will play a role in training the local manpower. In addition, there is a plan to bring back our local skilled manpower spread in different countries of the world in the medical sector to Bangladesh and employ them in this hospital.



According to media reports, this is the first center-based hospital in Bangladesh with all types of specialized services. Funded by the South Korean government, the hospital will have all kinds of world-class services in a 13-story building with 2 basements. Furniture and other equipment are sourced from South Korea to maintain quality.



The first phase of the newly constructed hospital building will have Maternal and Child Health Care Center with Specialized Autism Center, Emergency Medical Care Center, Hepatobiliary and Gastroenterology Center, Cardio and Cerebro Vascular Center and Kidney Center. The second phase will have respiratory medicine center, general surgery center, ophthalmology, dentistry, dermatology center and physical medicine or rehabilitation center.



All the latest medical methods are being kept to make this hospital a world-class model hospital. These include bone marrow transplantation, robotic operations, and gene therapy procedures. World-class training facilities and separate centers for basic research are being maintained for doctors, nurses and officers. This patient-friendly hospital will have sunken garden, rooftop garden and various eco-friendly facilities. There will be high quality modern management department and info desk and digital information center.



Meanwhile, the structural, architectural and civil works of the building are almost complete. Apart from this, all the work including procurement of necessary equipment including mechanical and electrical, information system (HIS) is being completed quickly. 1 thousand 300 crore rupees are being spent on the construction of the super specialized hospital. Of this, the South Korean government has given 1 thousand crore rupees; which is for 40 years. But for the first 15 years there is no need to pay any money. From then on, the government will start repaying this loan at 0.1 percent interest.



After the Awami League government came to power in the 2008 elections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the initiative to turn Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University into a center of excellence. For that purpose, in 2012, about 12 bighas of land adjacent to the hospital was acquired. Later, on February 2, 2016, the project of setting up this super-specialized hospital at a cost of Tk 1,366 crore was approved in ECNEC to ensure specialized services for the people. Later, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the project on September 13, 2018, with the financing of EDCF of the government of South Korea, through the loan assistance of 1 thousand 47 crores. The authorities of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) believe that the number of patients who migrated to different countries for treatment will reduce to a large extent if the operation of the hospital starts.

The writer is a teacher

















