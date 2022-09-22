Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 569
Observer Correspondent

Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical

Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical


More than 100 people including journalists were injured in clashes between BNP activists and police at Munshiganj Sadar upazila on Wednesday.

Muktarpur Old Ferryghat area under the upazila turned into a battle ground during the clash.

The clash broke out between BNP leader, activists and police at about 3:00pm over BNP's pre-scheduled programmes.

However, BNP and police made complains against each other over the clash.

Munshiganj Sadar upazila BNP president Md Mohiuddin said, "We were holding a rally in front of the mosque at Muktarpur Old Ferryghat area in protest against the price hike of essentials after consulting with police. Suddenly, police came and asked us to stop chanting slogans. They also took our banners forcibly. When our workers intercepted police to take the banners, police started charging batons. At that time, chase and counter-chase took place. Besides, brickbats were hurled against each other. Instantly, police fired shots and lobbed teargas shells on us which left more than 100 leaders and workers of BNP and its front organisations injured."

Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical

Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical


He said the condition of one of the injured is critical. His name is Shawn. He has been kept in ICU.

Contacted, Additional Police Super Sumon Deb said, "We received information that two rival groups of BNP got involved in clashes. Receiving information, police led by Circle SP went to the spot to bring the situation under control. Instead, BNP leaders and activists launched attack on police. Attackers on police will be brought under law. Six people have been arrested so far in connection with their involvement in the attack on police."

A tense situation is now prevailing in the area. Additional police forces have been deployed there.

END/CORR/SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Two killed in Barishal road mishap
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chattogram
Two killed in Sirajganj road crash
International Day of Peace observed in Dinajpur
Two cousins drown in Nilphamari
School girl electrocuted in Jamalpur
23 held on various charges in Rajshahi


Latest News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Bangladesh's forex reserves now $36.90 billion
US military says killed 27 al-Shabab fighters in central Somalia
DU students won't need to go to Registrar Building for academic services: Akhtaruzzaman
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Book on Bangladesh-Japan relations unveiled
It's mockery with nation, says Fakhrul about EC's Tk 8,711cr project to buy EVMs
Up to 40,000 people die of TB every year in Bangladesh
Barnamala Communication Ltd. becomes ISO certified
Non-communicable diseases kill a person under 70 every two seconds: WHO
Most Read News
SAFF champions welcomed with floral reception
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
BCB announces Tk 50 lakh reward for SAFF Champions
Protests flare across Iran over woman's death
BFF awaits to receive SAFF champions warmly
Japanese national Kunio murder: Death sentence of 4 militants upheld
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, head teacher among 3 held
BNP greets women footballers for bringing great honour to nation
Volunteer hacked, shot dead at Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft