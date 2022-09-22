

Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical





Muktarpur Old Ferryghat area under the upazila turned into a battle ground during the clash.



The clash broke out between BNP leader, activists and police at about 3:00pm over BNP's pre-scheduled programmes.



However, BNP and police made complains against each other over the clash.



Munshiganj Sadar upazila BNP president Md Mohiuddin said, "We were holding a rally in front of the mosque at Muktarpur Old Ferryghat area in protest against the price hike of essentials after consulting with police. Suddenly, police came and asked us to stop chanting slogans. They also took our banners forcibly. When our workers intercepted police to take the banners, police started charging batons. At that time, chase and counter-chase took place. Besides, brickbats were hurled against each other. Instantly, police fired shots and lobbed teargas shells on us which left more than 100 leaders and workers of BNP and its front organisations injured."



Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical

He said the condition of one of the injured is critical. His name is Shawn. He has been kept in ICU.



Contacted, Additional Police Super Sumon Deb said, "We received information that two rival groups of BNP got involved in clashes. Receiving information, police led by Circle SP went to the spot to bring the situation under control. Instead, BNP leaders and activists launched attack on police. Attackers on police will be brought under law. Six people have been arrested so far in connection with their involvement in the attack on police."



A tense situation is now prevailing in the area. Additional police forces have been deployed there.



