Five killed in road mishaps in five dists

Five people including two women have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Noakhali, Khulna, Natore, Barguna and Rajshahi, in three days.

NOAKHALI: A local journalist was killed after being crushed by a bus in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Khorshed Alam Shikder, 55, a resident of Anondipur Village in the upazila. He used to work as Sonaimuri Upazila Representative of the Daily Dinkal. He was also the president of Sonaimuri Press Club.

Mahabur Alam, another local journalist, said a bus of 'Lal Sabuj Paribahan' hit a motorcycle carrying Khorshed Alam and crushed him in Rampur area at around 7:15 pm when he was going to Chashirhat area to join a press conference, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to nearby Bojra Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Khorshed to Dhaka as his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken based on a written complaint from the deceased's family members.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A school teacher was killed in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in front of Bechhaghona Brac Office on Khulna-Satkhira Highway in the upazila at around 11:30am.

The deceased was identified as Anadi Kumar Sarker, 40, son of Harichand Sarker, a resident of Raruli Village in Paikgachha Upazila of the district. He was an assistant teacher of Raruli No. 53 Borhanpur Government Primary School.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kharnia Highway Police Outpost Moloy Roy said Anadi Sarker was going to Khulna City from his house in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, an alamsadhu (a local vehicle) hit the motorcycle in front of Bechhaghona Brac office on the highway, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer vehicle and arrested its driver in this regard, the SI added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A female pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Amiran Khatun, 45, wife of Jinnat Ali, a resident of Ahmedpur Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of late Manik Uddin.

Joari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Chand Mahmud said Amiran went out of the house for a morning walk at around 5:30am. At that time, an unidentified vehicle hit her in Ahmedpur area on the Natore-Dhaka highway, leaving the housewife dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the UP chairman added.

PATHARGHATA, MOULVIBAZAR: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Achhia Begum, 65, wife of Yakub Ali, a resident of Ghutabachha Village under Kalmegha Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that an easy-bike hit the woman from behind while she was crossing the road in Ghutabachha area at around 8am, which left her seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Patharghata Upazila Health Complex, where she succumbed to her injuries at around 8:30am while undergoing treatment.

However, the deceased's son Harurn-or-Rashid alleged that the negligence of the on-duty doctor was the cause of her death.

Physician of Patharghata Upazila Health Complex Dr Saiful Hasan said that the patient died during first aid at the emergency department as soon as she was being taken to the hospital.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The accident took place in Baniapara area of the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Sahabul Islam, 40, son of late Naju Pramanik, a resident of Ishwardi Upazila in Pabna District.

The injured person is Ali Hossain, 35, son of Yaar Ali of Ishwardi Upazila.

Local sources said Sahabul and Ali Hossain were going to Ishwardi from Bagha in the evening riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Baniapara area while giving side to another motorbike, which left the duo severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and tried to take them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) immediately, but Sahabul succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi.

Injured Ali Hossain was admitted to the RMCH and undergoing treatment there.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain said no one informed the law enforcers yet about the accident.











