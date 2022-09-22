Two murdered in Cox's Bazar, Chattogram

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Chattogram, in three days.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A volunteer was allegedly hacked to death at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Jafor, 35, son of late Bodiur Rahman, a refugee of Block H/51 at Camp 18. He used to work voluntarily as a guard at the camp.

Armed Police Battalion (APBn-8) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Faruk Ahmed said a gang of 20 to 25 Rohingyas shot Jafor two rounds of bullet and later, struck him with sharp weapons at around 3:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the ASP added.

Meanwhile, APBn ASP Faruk said, "Patrolling has been intensified at the camp. Several drives are undergoing to arrest the involved people."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS) Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

It is mentionable that three volunteers and two camp management leaders were killed in the same manner in last three months.

CHATTOGRAM: Some unidentified miscreants hacked a Juba League activist to death in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam Akash, 28, son of Nur Islam, a resident of Hinguli Union in the upazila.

Jorarganj PS OC Noor Hossain Mamun said a gang of miscreants attacked on Akash in Chinkirat area at around 9:30pm, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the activist critically injured.

Locals rescued Akash and rushed him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

However, efforts are going on to find out the culprits, the police official added.

Kamrul Islam, a member of Ward No. 8 of Hinguli Union Parishad, said, "Akash's political rivals attacked him and killed him."













