Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Cox's Bazar, Chattogram

Published : Thursday, 22 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Chattogram, in three days.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A volunteer was allegedly hacked to death at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Jafor, 35, son of late Bodiur Rahman, a refugee of Block H/51 at Camp 18. He used to work voluntarily as a guard at the camp.
Armed Police Battalion (APBn-8) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Faruk Ahmed said a gang of 20 to 25 Rohingyas shot Jafor two rounds of bullet and later, struck him with sharp weapons at around 3:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the ASP added.
Meanwhile, APBn ASP Faruk said, "Patrolling has been intensified at the camp. Several drives are undergoing to arrest the involved people."
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS) Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.
It is mentionable that three volunteers and two camp management leaders were killed in the same manner in last three months.
CHATTOGRAM: Some unidentified miscreants hacked a Juba League activist to death in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam Akash, 28, son of Nur Islam, a resident of Hinguli Union in the upazila.
Jorarganj PS OC Noor Hossain Mamun said a gang of miscreants attacked on Akash in Chinkirat area at around 9:30pm, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the activist critically injured.
Locals rescued Akash and rushed him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
However, efforts are going on to find out the culprits, the police official added.
Kamrul Islam, a member of Ward No. 8 of Hinguli Union Parishad, said, "Akash's political rivals attacked him and killed him."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Narsingdi DC inaugurated   day-long Agriculture and SME Loan Fair
Five killed in road mishaps in five dists
Two murdered in Cox's Bazar, Chattogram
Teacher shortage halts academic activities at Ramgarh Govt High School
Feni District and Sessions Judge ASM Ruhul Imran
Four minors drown in three districts
Four people electrocuted in four districts
Goalbaria-Miapur muddy road at Santhia needs cementing


Latest News
Munshiganj BNP, police clash leaves over 100 injured, condition of two critical
Bangladesh's forex reserves now $36.90 billion
US military says killed 27 al-Shabab fighters in central Somalia
DU students won't need to go to Registrar Building for academic services: Akhtaruzzaman
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Book on Bangladesh-Japan relations unveiled
It's mockery with nation, says Fakhrul about EC's Tk 8,711cr project to buy EVMs
Up to 40,000 people die of TB every year in Bangladesh
Barnamala Communication Ltd. becomes ISO certified
Non-communicable diseases kill a person under 70 every two seconds: WHO
Most Read News
SAFF champions welcomed with floral reception
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
BCB announces Tk 50 lakh reward for SAFF Champions
Protests flare across Iran over woman's death
BFF awaits to receive SAFF champions warmly
Japanese national Kunio murder: Death sentence of 4 militants upheld
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed, head teacher among 3 held
BNP greets women footballers for bringing great honour to nation
Volunteer hacked, shot dead at Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft