Teacher shortage halts academic activities at Ramgarh Govt High School



Ramgarh Govt High School. photo: observer

The teacher crisis was informed officially to Department of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (DoSHSE). But it was not addressed.

Teachers, students and guardians expressed their concern over the education in the public school.

In 1952 the school was established on three acres and 20 decimal lands. The school was nationalised in 1968.

A total of 16 teacher posts including the head teacher post are lying vacant out of approved 27 ones for 700 students. All classes cannot be held properly with only 11 teachers.

Out of eight teachers of compulsory Bengali and English only four are available. Posts of three math teachers and two ones of biology are vacant.

Other vacant posts included geography, fine arts, agriculture science, and religion. There is only one physical science teacher at the Sience department.

Acting Head Teacher Md Abdul Kader said, "We've informed it (teacher shortage) to DG. If teachers are not appointed immediately, it will not be possible to improve education quality in remote areas."

He further said, how much can be served by visiting teachers?

Secondary Education Officer Md Abu Kawsar said, despite informing in written, no new teacher has been posted in the school whereas teachers were recruited throughout the country. The matter will be informed to the highest authorities again, he added.

Ramgarh Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khondakar Md Iftiar Uddin Arafat confirmed the teacher shortage. It has been informed to Deputy Director Devmoy Bhattacharya of DoSHSE-Chattogram zone.

Ramgarh Upazila Chairman Bishwa Pradip Kumar Karbari said, he will make an effort with DO letter from local to get teachers posted.













