Feni District and Sessions Judge ASM Ruhul Imran releasing fish fries in a pond on the Judge Court premises in the town on Wednesday. Judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Mohammad Osman Haider, Chief Judician Magistrate Mohammad Ataul Haque and Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Md Kaisar Mosharraf Yusuf were also present at that time. photo: observer