Four minors drown in three districts

Four minor children including two girls drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Barishal and Netrakona, in two days.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sumaia Jannat, 2, daughter of Ariful Islam, a resident of Pashchim Jaliakata area in the upazila.

It was learnt that Sumaia fell down into a pond behind her house in the morning while she was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, Sumaia's mother Jayna Begum rescued her and took to Pekua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.

BARISHAL: Two sisters drowned in a canal in Hizla Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Nurjahan, 6, and Nurunnahar, 4, daughters of Ali Rari, residents of Char Baushia Village under Barjalia Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Nurjahan and Nurunnahar went missing in a canal next to their house in the afternoon while they were taking bath in it.

Later on, the family members rescued them and rushed to a local hospital, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge of Hizla Police Station Yunus Mia confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: A minor child drowned in a river in Kendua Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Juber Alam, 3, son of Jahangir Alam, a resident of Satbaruka Village in the upazila. It was learnt that Juber Alam fell in a pond next to his house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

Later on, the family members rescued him and took to Kendua Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.











