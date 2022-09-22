Four people electrocuted in four districts

Four people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Natore, Kurigram and Chattogram, in two days.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A man was electrocuted in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 35, son of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Koraitali Village under Bhubankura Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Jahangir Alam set up an electric trap at his Aman paddy field to protect the crops from wild elephant.

However, he came in contact with live electricity in that trap in the evening, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station (PS) Md Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A housewife has been electrocuted in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Chandana Khatun, 24, wife of Sabuj Hossain Darji, a resident of Par Bagdob Village under Baraigram Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Chandu Pramanik of Bagdob area.

Baraigram Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Momin Ali said Chandana came in contact with live electricity at home in the afternoon while she touched her sewing machine, which left the woman critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the injured and rushed her to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex.

Later on, Chandana Khatun died at the hospital while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A young man was electrocuted in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Monju Mia, 37, son of Amjad Hossain, a resident of Bishnooballav Fakirpara area under Dhamshreni Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Monju Mia came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was repairing a water pump in his house, which left him critically injured.

Knowing the matter, the family members rescued him and immediately took to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Medical Officer of Ulipur Upazila Health Complex Maidul Islam confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A farmer was electrocuted in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Taslim Uddin, 42, a resident of Kadhurkhil area in the upazila.

It was learnt that Taslim Uddin came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while he was working in a banana orchard next to his house, which left him critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.











